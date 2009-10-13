Anti-fraud body not eager to cut loose from EU commission

Leading politicians and civil servants on Monday expressed serious reservations at making EU's anti-fraud body fully independent from the European Commission, an idea floated by its newly reappointed chief Jose Manuel Barroso.

Ten years since its creation, the European Anti-Fraud Office (Olaf, to use its French acronym) is still fighting some "childhood diseases", its head, Franz Hermann Bruner, told an anniversary conference on Monday (12 October) in Brussels. He admitted that there we...