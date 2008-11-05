Ad
euobserver
Brussels estimates there are four to eight million immigrants working illegally in the EU (Photo: Notat)

MEPs back penalties for hiring irregular migrants

by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

The European Parliament civil liberties committee has backed the idea of introducing sanctions, administrative as well as criminal, against employers who hire undocumented immigrants from outside Europe.

Italian Socialist Claudio Fava, in charge of the dossier in the parliament, described the vote as "a step forward".

"Illegal immigrants help meet the needs of some unscrupulous employers who are willing to take advantage of workers prepared to undertake what are mostly low-skill...

Tags

