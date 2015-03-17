Ad
euobserver
Dalli was at the time revising EU-wide rules on tobacco and has accused the tobacco industry of masterminding his dismissal (Photo: lanier67)

Court testimony implicates former EU health chief

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The head of the EU’s anti-fraud office Olaf, Giovanni Kessler, arrived in court in Malta on Tuesday (17 March) as a witness in a tobacco scandal that saw a former EU commissioner forced out of office.

Kessler presented the court with new testimony in a case that dates back to 2012 when Malta’s then EU commissioner for health, John Dalli, was ousted over an alleged attempt to lift a sale ban on mouth-tobacco snus in exchange for €60 ...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

euobserver

