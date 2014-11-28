Ad
euobserver
Cameron is set to deliver another speech with new ideas on migration (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Cameron to unveil latest anti-EU migrant plan

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

UK prime minister David Cameron is set to deliver a speech on Friday (28 November) laced with even more ideas on how to keep EU migrants at bay.

The latest plan seeks to increase the crackdown on EU migrant access to benefits by denying them the social security net until they’ve worked for at least four years in the UK.

“I will negotiate a cut to EU migration and make welfare reform an absolute requirement in renegotiation,” he is set to say, according to a draft copy of the speec...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Mooted UK migrant cap would be 'illegal'
Cameron is set to deliver another speech with new ideas on migration (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

euobserver

