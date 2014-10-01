Ad
euobserver
Emily O'Reilly's mandate is up for renewal by the European Parliament in January 2015 (Photo: European Union)

Ombudsman: 'Now the hard work begins'

Rule of Law
by Lisbeth Kirk, Brussels,

Emily O'Reilly marked her first year in office as the European Union's Ombudsman on Wednesday (1 October) but her gloves are only coming off now.

The Irish woman has launched more investigations than any of her predecessors in their first year.

But identifying problems and launching investigations is the easy part of the job.

“Now the hard work begins,” she acknowledged. "Next year will be the time to execute".

It is only then that it will be possible to measure if...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Rule of Law

