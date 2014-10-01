Ombudsman: 'Now the hard work begins'

Emily O'Reilly marked her first year in office as the European Union's Ombudsman on Wednesday (1 October) but her gloves are only coming off now.
The Irish woman has launched more investigations than any of her predecessors in their first year.
But identifying problems and launching investigations is the easy part of the job.
“Now the hard work begins,” she acknowledged. "Next year will be the time to execute".
It is only then that it will be possible to measure if...
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
