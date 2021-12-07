Slovenian corruption estimated at 7.5% of GDP

Slovenia misses out on €3.5bn a year due to corruption, chairman of the country's anti-corruption commission Robert Šumi warned on Monday (6 December).
He made the remarks at a press conference ahead of the UN International Anti-Corruption Day on Thursday.
The impact of corruption on the country is pervasive.
Šumi said that successful prevention would enable better access to health and social services, better education, and more jobs, calculating that this €3.5bn amounts ...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
