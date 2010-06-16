MEPs threaten second veto on EU-US bank data deal

Social Democrats, Greens and Liberals in the European Parliament on Tuesday (15 June) expressed their dissatisfaction at the newly negotiated EU-US bank data transfer deal for combating terrorism, threatening to veto it again after having rejected an earlier version in February.

"We regret that the European Commission seems to have already closed the negotiations on a draft agreement that is far from being approvable," Martin Schulz, the leader of the Socialist group said in a press sta...