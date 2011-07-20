Ad
euobserver
Reding says Austria had a legal basis to reject the European arrest warrant (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Justice commissioner backs Austria in KGB row with Lithuania

Rule of Law
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Austria had no legal obligation to deliver ex-KGB general Mikhail Golovatov to Lithuania, since the crimes he is accused of occurred eleven years before before the European arrest warrant entered into force, EU justice commissioner Viviane Reding has said.

The release of Golovatov last Friday, less than 24 hours after his arrest, sparked an intense diplomatic row between Lithuania and Austria, with Vilnius accusing Vienna of violating EU and national law and lack of solidarity with anot...

Reding says Austria had a legal basis to reject the European arrest warrant (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

