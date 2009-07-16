EU commission to continue monitoring Bulgaria and Romania

The EU commission is next week set to recommend that Bulgaria and Romania continue to stay under a special monitoring mechanism beyond 2009, due to their slow progress in justice reforms and the fight against corruption and organised crime.
The commission reports, due on Wednesday (22 July), take stock of the two countries in their third year of EU membership, with neither Bulgaria nor Romania having made enough progress for the special monitoring to be lifted.
Romanian authoritie...
