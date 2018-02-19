Ad
Minister Szymanki (l) and PM Morawiecki (r) at December's EU summit (Photo: Consilium)

Poland shows no sign of concessions to Commission

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Despite European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker signalling a possible rapprochement between the EU executive and Poland, Warsaw has given no sign of compromise in its discussions with Brussels over the rule of law.

The commission last December triggered an unprecedented sanctions procedure against Poland, giving Warsaw three months to reverse judicial reforms it deems are undermining the rule of law.

If Poland does not amend these laws, the commission could then call on...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

