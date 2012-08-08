Romanian judges report death threats

The European Commission has expressed concerns that threats made against judges in Romania's constitutional court could undermine its independence.
EU justice commissioner Viviane Reding reassured Augustin Zegrean, the president of the court, that all political parties and government authorities are required to respect the independence of the judiciary.
"Let me recall that politicians must not try to intimidate judges ahead of decisions to be taken, nor attack judges when they tak...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
