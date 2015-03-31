Ad
euobserver
War in Libya adds to the misery of people seeking refuge in Europe (Photo: BRC)

EU needs to 'rethink' approach to southern neighbourhood

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Top EU officials are visiting Tunisia on Tuesday (31 March) to discuss security and migration as asylum seekers continue to head to the European Union from conflict-ridden Libya.

In a stopover in Malta on his way to Tunis on Monday, EU council president Donald Tusk described the situation in Libya as “a result of total anarchy”.

Speaking alongside Malta’s PM Joseph Muscat, Tusk said there is no “silver bullet” response to a country that has become the main staging ground for peop...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EU looks to mothball Libya border mission
War in Libya adds to the misery of people seeking refuge in Europe (Photo: BRC)

Tags

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections