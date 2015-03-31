EU needs to 'rethink' approach to southern neighbourhood

Top EU officials are visiting Tunisia on Tuesday (31 March) to discuss security and migration as asylum seekers continue to head to the European Union from conflict-ridden Libya.

In a stopover in Malta on his way to Tunis on Monday, EU council president Donald Tusk described the situation in Libya as “a result of total anarchy”.

Speaking alongside Malta’s PM Joseph Muscat, Tusk said there is no “silver bullet” response to a country that has become the main staging ground for peop...