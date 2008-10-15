Ad
The EU data retention directive was adopted under the right legal procedure, the ECJ advocate general has said (Photo: Notat)

Legal blow to opponents of data retention bill

Rule of Law
by Elitsa Vucheva,

The European Court of Justice advocate general on Tuesday (14 October) delivered a blow to member states hoping to overturn an EU law on harmonising telephone and internet data retention rules, saying the case is an internal market matter, not a justice and home affairs issue.

The directive - which was approved by a qualified majority of EU states in February 2006 - sets a time period of six months to two years during which telecom operators are to keep phone and internet data, in the n...

Rule of Law
Rule of Law
