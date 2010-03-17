Ad
Eurojust is headquartered in the Hague (Photo: CE | The Hague - Eurojust)

Europe lacks resources to tackle cross-border crime, says Eurojust

Rule of Law
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Fighting cross-border crime in the EU still faces "practical difficulties" due to scarce resources in member states and the ability of criminals to move freely from one country to another, Eurojust's new chief Aled Williams told MEPs on Wednesday (17 March).

Tasked with ensuring co-operation of prosecutors and police when faced with cross-border criminal cases, Eurojust is grappling with 27 different legal systems while skilled criminals are easily able to take advantage of the confusio...

