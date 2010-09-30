Ad
euobserver
Council of Europe chief Jagland says the ball is in France's court (Photo: Council of Europe)

Roma expulsions are sign of 'dangerous times' in Europe, human rights chief says

Rule of Law
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The French Roma crisis is a sign of a "dangerous" drift to the right in European politics but also an opportunity to do "something real" for the minority, the secretary general of the Council of Europe has said in an interview with EUobserver.

Referring to the high-profile dispute between Brussels and Paris over Roma expulsions, Thorbjorn Jagland, the head of the Council of Europe, the oldest intergovernmental organisation promoting human rights and democracy, said EU politicians should...

Rule of Law
euobserver

