MEPs want bigger say in Schengen enlargement process

Bulgaria and Romania's delayed entry into the border-free Schengen area highlights the "dishonest" and "club-like atmosphere" of EU decision-making by member states, MEPs argue, calling for more EU institutions to be involved in the process.

Speaking to MEPs on Tuesday (25 January) on behalf of the six-month rotating EU presidency, Hungarian interior minister Sandor Pinter said his country "fully supports" the enlargement of the border-free zone to include Bulgaria and Romania, but stre...