EU aid to post-Soviet states has 'limited' impact

The EU's aid to Ukraine, Moldova and Belarus to help fight corruption, human trafficking and smuggling has made little impact, a report issued on Thursday (15 January) by the European Court of Auditors shows.

With only €166 million for 2000-2005 covering all three of the neighbouring countries, the EU projects in the area of freedom, security and justice had "limited scope", the auditors found.

Most of the funding went to Ukraine and Moldova. Aid to Belarus – which was once du...