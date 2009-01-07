New parliament vital in Romania corruption battle, minister says

Romania's parliament will have to change its attitude towards corruption if the country is to succeed in cleaning up its judicial system, Romanian justice minister Catalin Predoiu has said.

Speaking to EUobserver, Mr Predoiu, in the post for just under a year, said that judicial reform and fighting high level corruption is "mainly in the hand of the magistrates and of the parliament."

Although it has been a member of the EU for two years, Romania remains under extra supervision by...