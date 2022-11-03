EU states want to keep hoarding passenger data, despite ECJ ruling

Member states are looking at circumventing an EU court ruling on hoovering up people's personal data.

The data vacuum is part of an EU law known as the passenger name record (PNR) directive and is supposed to help track and prevent terrorist attacks and serious crime.

The 2016 EU law emboldened national authorities to start sweeping up everyone's passenger flight data, including people with no links to crime.

Part of the idea was to keep tabs on people for five years in case...