Eurojust supports wire-tapping of Skype conversations

EU's judicial cooperation agency Eurojust will take the lead in finding ways to help police and prosecutors across Europe to wiretap computer-to-computer phone conversations enabled by programs such as Skype.

"We will sit together with all member states to see how this can be done technically and legally," Joannes Thuy, Eurojust spokesman told this website.

Mr Thuy stressed that the wiretapping would not affect "normal users", but would have to be carried out only as part of a cr...