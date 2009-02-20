Ad
euobserver
The EU wants to eavesdrop internet calls. (Photo: European Commission)

Eurojust supports wire-tapping of Skype conversations

Rule of Law
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

EU's judicial cooperation agency Eurojust will take the lead in finding ways to help police and prosecutors across Europe to wiretap computer-to-computer phone conversations enabled by programs such as Skype.

"We will sit together with all member states to see how this can be done technically and legally," Joannes Thuy, Eurojust spokesman told this website.

Mr Thuy stressed that the wiretapping would not affect "normal users", but would have to be carried out only as part of a cr...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law
The EU wants to eavesdrop internet calls. (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Rule of Law
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections