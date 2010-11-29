Ad
The campaign poster ran by the right-wing SVP borders (Photo: SVP)

Switzerland to kick out convicted foreigners

Rule of Law
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Swiss voters on Sunday backed a proposal to kick out automatically any foreigner convicted of crimes ranging from "abuse of social aid" to murder, in a move which is likely to put the Alpine country on a collision course with the EU and its freedom of movement rules.

Tabled by the same far-right Swiss People Party (SVP) who last year successfully campaigned for a ban on the construction of new minarets, the anti-foreigners proposal was backed by 52.9 percent of voters, while 47.1 percen...

