Anti-fraud office targets EU agencies

The EU's anti-fraud body, Olaf, has devoted "particular attention" to investigations targeting the bloc's own institutions, especially newly-created agencies prone to fraud and embezzlement, its 2009 activity report shows.

The bulk of ongoing investigations carried out by the European Anti-fraud Office (Olaf) at the end of 2009 were internal ones, the report published on Wednesday (14 July) shows.

The 133 cases mostly concern officials from the European Commission, the EU parliame...