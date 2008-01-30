Ad
Mr Tillack will donate €10,000 to the relief fund of the International Federation of Journalists (Photo: EUobserver)

Belgian police drop case against EU journalist

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The Belgian police have said they will return almost a thousand pages of documents to a former Brussels journalist, ending a years-long saga that was judged a violation of freedom of expression by the European Court of Human Rights.

On Wednesday (30 January), Belgian police commissioner Philippe Charlier informed the Brussels office of German news magazine Stern that the documents confiscated in 2004 will be returned.

They were removed in a raid of Stern journalist Hans-Martin Til...

