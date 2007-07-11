Ad
euobserver
Brussels is asking member states to be more coordinated in their response to possible bio-terrorist attacks (Photo: Notat)

Brussels moots EU action on bio-terrorism

Rule of Law
by Lucia Kubosova, Brussels,

The European Commission is launching an EU-wide debate on the type of joint action the bloc should take to prevent the risk of biological materials and pathogens being used by terrorists.

Presenting the paper on Wednesday (11 July), Commissioner Franco Frattini, in charge of security issues, admitted that the threat of bio-terrorism is statistically low but that its consequences could be "devastating".

"I couldn't tell my daughter that the risk doesn't exist," he said, adding he c...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law
Brussels is asking member states to be more coordinated in their response to possible bio-terrorist attacks (Photo: Notat)

Tags

Rule of Law
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections