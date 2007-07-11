Brussels moots EU action on bio-terrorism

The European Commission is launching an EU-wide debate on the type of joint action the bloc should take to prevent the risk of biological materials and pathogens being used by terrorists.

Presenting the paper on Wednesday (11 July), Commissioner Franco Frattini, in charge of security issues, admitted that the threat of bio-terrorism is statistically low but that its consequences could be "devastating".

"I couldn't tell my daughter that the risk doesn't exist," he said, adding he c...