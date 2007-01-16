EU backing down on terror list secrecy

EU states are planning to lift the veil of secrecy surrounding how names appear on their list of terrorist entities "in the near future" - but in the meantime member states are breaking their own laws, some lawyers say.
The list - which numbers 54 individuals and 50 groups - sees EU states vote every six months on which names should go in or out on the basis of secret evidence submitted by "competent national authorities" with "guilty" parties facing stigma and frozen bank accounts.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
