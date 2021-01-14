Ad
euobserver
Portuguese premier António Costa (l) denied political interference and said his government followed the law (Photo: Council of the European Union)

MEPs to debate Portugal's EU prosecutor controversy

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

MEPs will hold a debate next Wednesday (13 January) on the controversial appointment of the Portuguese prosecutor to the European Union prosecutor's office.

The debate comes at a sensitive time after the country kicked off its EU presidency earlier this month. Prime minister António Costa will also present Portugal's priorities to MEPs next Wednesday.

Lawmakers from the leading centre-right EPP and liberal Renew groups have been calling on Lisbon to clarify the appointment of Jo...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawEU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

New EU public prosecutor has four staff for 3,000 cases
Diplomats back Romania's Kovesi for EU top prosecutor
EU backs setting up prosecutor's office
Romanian prosecutor fights back critics for EU top job
Portuguese premier António Costa (l) denied political interference and said his government followed the law (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

Rule of LawEU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections