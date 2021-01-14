MEPs to debate Portugal's EU prosecutor controversy

MEPs will hold a debate next Wednesday (13 January) on the controversial appointment of the Portuguese prosecutor to the European Union prosecutor's office.
The debate comes at a sensitive time after the country kicked off its EU presidency earlier this month. Prime minister António Costa will also present Portugal's priorities to MEPs next Wednesday.
Lawmakers from the leading centre-right EPP and liberal Renew groups have been calling on Lisbon to clarify the appointment of Jo...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
