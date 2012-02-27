Ad
euobserver
Discrimination against Roma is on the rise (Photo: Council of Europe)

Watchdog warns of 'blatant racism' against Roma

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Europe's Roma population is subject to growing discrimination and more and more attacks by extremist groups, according to the Strasbourg-based human rights watchdog, the Council of Europe (CoE).

The council in a 250-page report published on Monday (27 February) said they suffer from "blatant racism" and have a life expectancy 10 years less than the average in several EU member states including Hungary, Spain and the United Kingdom.

"They remain far behind others in education, emp...

Rule of Law

EU becoming less tolerant, NGO says
euobserver

