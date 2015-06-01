Germany and France criticise EU migration plan

Germany and France on Monday (1 June) dealt a blow to the European Commission's plans to relocate asylum seekers in EU countries.
In a common statement, the two countries' interior ministers said they could not accept the commission's proposal in its current form.
"The temporary relocation mechanism must be based on two equally important principles: responsibility and solidarity. We think the balance between thee two principles is not yet reached," Thomas de Maiziere and Bernard C...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here