One in seven people live in a country with a 'free' press, says Freedom House (Photo: Hindrik S)

Turkey ranks lowest in Europe's press freedom index

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Europe maintains the overall highest press freedoms worldwide despite rollbacks in Greece, Montenegro, Turkey and the United Kingdom.

Among the 42 countries ranked in Europe in a report out on Thursday (1 May) by the US-based NGO Freedom House, Turkey has seen the greatest decline.

The NGO scales the rankings by looking at how media is affected by a country's laws, politics, and economy.

Media in Turkey was previously rated as "partly free". The NGO has now ranked it as "not...

