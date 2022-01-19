Tomorrow MEPs can end EU animal export horror show

Every year more than three million live animals are exported from the EU to third countries for fattening and slaughter. The transport conditions on the trucks and ships are often unbearable, causing the animals immense suffering on journeys that can last days, weeks or even months. It is commonplace for some to perish in transit.

In the worst disasters thousands die.

In 2019, more than 14,000 sheep destined for export drowned when the cargo ship carrying them capsized in Romania...