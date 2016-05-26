Dire pre-trial prison conditions in some EU states

Cases of people held behind bars for years before trial in the EU continue to surface despite years of attempts at reform, London-based Fair Trials International says in a report.
Judges in EU countries routinely detain place people in pre-trial detention even though it is supposed to be used only in exceptional circumstances, claims the study, published on Thursday (26 May).
Fair Tr...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
