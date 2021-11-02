Ad
euobserver
The European Travel Information and Authorisation System (Etias) promises to ease visa-free travel into the EU (Photo: Nelson L.)

EU's entry-exit system for travellers hit with delays

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU wants a new entry-exit system for screening travellers, known as Etias, up and running before the end of next year. The aim is to carry out pre-travel screening for security and migration risks of visa-exempt visitors.

But promises of extra security appear to be running into trouble amid a slew of delays, according to an internal EU document dated 20 October and drafted by the E...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Rule of Law

euobserver

