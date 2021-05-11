Ad
Migrants often first arrive on the Italian island of Lampedusa (Photo: Frontex)

Commission wants help for Italy after weekend's migrant arrivals

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission is demanding EU states come to Italy's aid after the arrival of migrants at sea.

Speaking to reporters on Monday (10 May), EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson said the recent arrivals need to be moved on to other member states.

"There is a need for solidarity towards Italy and I call on other member states to support with relocation," she said. "I know it is more difficult of course in the pandemic times but I think it is possible to manage," she ad...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

