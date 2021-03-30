Ad
euobserver
Chancellor Angela Merkel was earlier forced to reverse plans for a stricter Easter lockdown. In 2021, the pandemic has seen a decrease in her CDU party's popularity, ahead of the September general elections (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Merkel and party chief clash over Covid-19 measures

Health & Society
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

German chancellor Angela Merkel and the recently-elected chairman of her Christian Democratic party (CDU), Armin Laschet - who hopes to succeed Merkel - have clashed over Covid-19 measures as an increasing third wave of infections grips the country.

Laschet, who is also state premier of North Rhine-Westphalia, on Monday (29 March) defended his more relaxed approach to measures, which Merkel pointedly criticised on television over the weekend.

Laschet hit back against the critici...

Health & Society

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Chancellor Angela Merkel was earlier forced to reverse plans for a stricter Easter lockdown. In 2021, the pandemic has seen a decrease in her CDU party's popularity, ahead of the September general elections (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Health & Society

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

euobserver

