The decision comes amid the controversial Hungarian EU Council presidency and ahead of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's intervention in the European Parliament next week (Photo: European Parliament)

EU Commission sues Hungary over Orbán’s sovereignty law

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Commission announced on Thursday (3 October) that it was suing Hungary over its so-called sovereignty law, which criminalises political parties and NGOs for accepting foreign funding.

This decision follows an “unsatisfactory” response from Budapest, said the commission, but it also sends a stern message in the middle of the controversial Hungarian...

