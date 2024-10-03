EU Commission sues Hungary over Orbán’s sovereignty law

The European Commission announced on Thursday (3 October) that it was suing Hungary over its so-called sovereignty law, which criminalises political parties and NGOs for accepting foreign funding.
This decision follows an “unsatisfactory” response from Budapest, said the commission, but it also sends a stern message in the middle of the controversial Hungarian...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
