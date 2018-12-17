Bulgarian 'EU passports' whistleblower wants justice

An electric pole in a Bulgarian village is part of a nationwide scam to sell the fraudulent certificates needed to obtain Bulgarian citizenship, says Katya Mateva, a former director in charge of citizenship at Bulgaria's ministry of justice.

Speaking to EUobserver in Brussels, Mateva says a local mayor had registered the pole as an address for Macedonians who had purchased certificates with cash in their efforts to get naturalised in Bulgaria.

"Thousands of people are registered a...