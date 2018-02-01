Ad
Some three million Polish Jews were killed during the second world war (Photo: Jared Yeh)

Poland backs Holocaust bill that angered US, Israel

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Polish senators have backed a new law that will jail people who link Poles to Nazi-era crimes.

The senators on early Thursday (1 February) approved the controversial bill, which still needs to be signed into law by president Andrzej Duda.

Anyone who claims a Nazi concentration camp in Poland is 'Polish' could face a three-year prison term, if the bill is signed into law.

Although exceptions for "artistic and scientific" activities are included, using the term "Polish death ...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

