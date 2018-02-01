Poland backs Holocaust bill that angered US, Israel

Polish senators have backed a new law that will jail people who link Poles to Nazi-era crimes.

The senators on early Thursday (1 February) approved the controversial bill, which still needs to be signed into law by president Andrzej Duda.

Anyone who claims a Nazi concentration camp in Poland is 'Polish' could face a three-year prison term, if the bill is signed into law.

Although exceptions for "artistic and scientific" activities are included, using the term "Polish death ...