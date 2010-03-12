EU parliament fails to sell unused body scanners

The European Parliament seems to have found no buyers for its six unused body scanners, which have been lying around in its basement since 2005.

The final step in the public tender for the six scanners should have taken place on Friday morning (12 March), when, according to the EU official journal, offers were supposed to be "opened in public."

Parliament officials confirmed that there were no meetings in the assigned room, the door to which was locked shut all day.

A form...