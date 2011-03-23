Ad
euobserver
Waiting in the port: Tunisian migrants have been camping for days under the clear sky (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Tunisian migrant: EU treatment is 'shameful'

Rule of Law
by Valentina Pop, LAMPEDUSA,

Tunisian migrants stuck in harsh conditions in Lampedusa feel let down by the EU compared to the effort made by ordinary Tunisians to help refugees fleeing violence in Libya.

Thirty-year old Khaled Harobi came to the Italian island on Sunday and has spent the past three nights sleeping "on the grass" in a hostile atmosphere with Italian locals protesting against the fresh influx of needy people.

"We came here to look for freedom, to look for justice, rights. Because this is what...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Related articles

Tunisian migrants spark protests on Italian island
EU expands patrol mission around Lampedusa
Italy presses for Nato command of Libya war
Waiting in the port: Tunisian migrants have been camping for days under the clear sky (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Tags

Rule of Law
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections