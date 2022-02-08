Ad
euobserver
In October 2019, 49 percent of people felt that their voices count in the EU - now only 43 percent agree that their voices are heard (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

Defending democracy a top choice for a third of Europeans

Rule of Law
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

A third of EU citizens have put democracy as the top European value to be defended by the European Parliament at a time when fewer feel things are going in the right direction, according to a survey published on Tuesday (8 February) by Eurobarometer.

Democracy was the top choice of 32 percent of respondents followed by freedom of speech, with 27 percent, and protection of human rights in the EU and globally with 25 perce...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

