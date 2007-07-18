EU to push for six medics' speedy transfer from Libya

The European Union, along with the US, has called on Libya to transfer five Bulgarian nurses and a Palestinian doctor to its territory, after the Libyan High Judicial Council converted their death penalty into life imprisonment on Tuesday night (17 July).

"The fact that the High Judicial Council did not uphold the death sentence is a first relief", the European Commission president Jose Barroso said. "However, our objective is a solution which allows for the departure of the Bulgarian ...