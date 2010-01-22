EU and US to increase airport security

EU and US interior ministers agreed on Thursday (21 January) to step up airport screening of passengers, increase onboard security and to improve data sharing after a failed attack last month on a US-bound flight departing from Amsterdam.
Recognising their "shared responsibility" for preventing terrorist attacks on civil flights, ministers pledged to come up by April with concrete proposals on enhancing their security both on the ground and in the air.
US home affairs chief Janet ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here