euobserver
Uganda's anti-homosexuality act criminalises same-sex relations (Photo: Luis Valtuena)

EU court strikes down gay asylum tests

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Gay people seeking asylum in Europe will no longer have to take tests based on stereotypes or be forced to provide images to prove their sexual orientation.

The Luxembourg-based European Court Justice on Tuesday (2 December) ruled in favour of three Dutch-based asylum applicants.

The Netherlands had rejected their asylum applications o...

