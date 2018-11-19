Ad
Danske Bank employs 20,000 people and holds assets worth 140 percent of Denmark's GDP (Photo: danskebank.com)

Whistleblower: Danske Bank gag stops me telling more

Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The man who uncovered the biggest money-laundering scandal in EU history has told a parliamentary hearing that the bank behind it has gagged him from telling all.

But the chief executive of Danske Bank denies that - setting the scene for a clash with MEPs on Wednesday (21 November).

The dispute over the non-disclosure agreement (NDA) signed by the whistleblower, Howard Wilkinson, before he left his job at Danske Bank's Estonian...

Danish bank scandal grows to 'gigantic' proportions
Danish bank laundered €7bn of Russian 'blood money'
Rule of Law

