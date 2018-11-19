Whistleblower: Danske Bank gag stops me telling more

The man who uncovered the biggest money-laundering scandal in EU history has told a parliamentary hearing that the bank behind it has gagged him from telling all.
But the chief executive of Danske Bank denies that - setting the scene for a clash with MEPs on Wednesday (21 November).
The dispute over the non-disclosure agreement (NDA) signed by the whistleblower, Howard Wilkinson, before he left his job at Danske Bank's Estonian...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
