euobserver
Anti-migrant group gathered on Stockholm's Sergels Torg square. (Photo: Beat Küng)

Swedish police halt planned anti-migrant rampage

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Sweden's uneasiness with the migrant crisis reached a new level over the weekend after dozens of men were stopped by the police Friday night (29 January) in Stockholm as they planned to attack young migrants.

About 100 men dressed in black gathered on Sergels Torg, a square near the capital's main train station, and handed out leaflets inciting people to attack migrants.

"It's enough now," said the leaflet, which accused the growing number of refugees in Sweden of bringing crimina...

euobserver

