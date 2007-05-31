EU to strengthen surveillance of terrorist websites

The European Union wants to strengthen its monitoring of militant Islamic websites, saying the internet plays a major role in the running and communication network of terrorist organisations.
EU ambassadors gathering for their weekly meeting in Brussels on Wednesday (30 May) decided that a newly established online police portal "needs to be further strengthened" to combat terrorism, according to press reports.
The high-security portal - named "Check the Web" - was launched earlier...
