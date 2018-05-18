Eight countries to miss EU data protection deadline

Eight EU states will not be ready to fully enforce the EU's wide-reaching data protection law set for launch next week.
Despite having two years to get their domestic legal acts sorted, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Lithuania and Slovenia will not be ready until far beyond the 25 May deadline.
The legislation is needed to ensure national authorities will have the necessary resources to impose sanctions for a law known as the general data protectio...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
