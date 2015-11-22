Brussels shut down Monday, attacks still feared

Brussels will remain on maximum alert Monday (23 November), with schools and universities, as well as the metro network, closed, Belgian prime minister Charles Michel announced Sunday evening.
“We fear attacks similar to the attacks in Paris,” Michel said. “Indications tell us that potential targets are much frequented places.”
Michel gave a short press conference after the national security council decided to extend the highest alert level two days after it was imposed.
“Th...
