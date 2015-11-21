Brussels fears 'gun and explosives' attack

Belgian PM Charles Michel has said intelligence of a Paris-type attack prompted Saturday’s (21 November) security crackdown in Brussels.
He told press he has “quite precise information of the risk of an attack similar to the one in Paris … potentially by several individuals with arms and explosives, perhaps even in several places.”
He urged the public “not to give in to panic, to stay calm,” adding: “We have taken the necessary measures.”
He spoke after Belgian authorities,...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
