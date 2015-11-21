Brussels fears 'gun and explosives' attack

Belgian PM Charles Michel has said intelligence of a Paris-type attack prompted Saturday’s (21 November) security crackdown in Brussels.

He told press he has “quite precise information of the risk of an attack similar to the one in Paris … potentially by several individuals with arms and explosives, perhaps even in several places.”

He urged the public “not to give in to panic, to stay calm,” adding: “We have taken the necessary measures.”

He spoke after Belgian authorities,...