EU still in Paris' shadow This WEEK

Fellow euro states, at a ministers’ meeting in Brussels on Monday (23 November), are expected to disburse the next tranche in the Greek bailout.
The aid, €2 billion for the Greek treasury and €10 billion for helping to prop up its banks, comes after Athens passed new laws on tax arrears and home foreclosures in line with creditors’ demands.
But the Paris attacks will take centre stage in political affairs, with European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker to discuss the bloc...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.