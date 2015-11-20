Ad
Athens: Each tranche comes with strings attached (Photo: EUobserver)

EU still in Paris' shadow This WEEK

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Fellow euro states, at a ministers’ meeting in Brussels on Monday (23 November), are expected to disburse the next tranche in the Greek bailout.

The aid, €2 billion for the Greek treasury and €10 billion for helping to prop up its banks, comes after Athens passed new laws on tax arrears and home foreclosures in line with creditors’ demands.

But the Paris attacks will take centre stage in political affairs, with European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker to discuss the bloc...

